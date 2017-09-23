You don't usually hear this word at a rally

Story highlights Carol Costello: Compassion went a long way as a Black Lives Matter member spoke to a crowd of Trump supporters

The word "love" popped into his head when he saw that some people were receptive to his message, she says

(CNN) All you need is love. All you need is love, love. Love is all you need. I'm singing that old Beatles song in my head and trying to wrap my mind around a beautiful love-fueled relationship between members of Black Lives Matter and the most passionate Trump supporters.

Had you told me even a week ago about such a thing, I would have asked how long it would take before you got to the punch line. But, the other day, something strange happened. Something that evokes that song, and, that on reflection, is partly a solution to our current challenges.

So, yeah, no joke, that word -- love -- came up in a conversation with Hawk Newsome, who represents Black Lives Matter of Greater New York. "We're on the verge of a civil war," he told me. "At some point, we're going to have to talk to the other side." And realize, he added, sometimes the situation calls for "words, for love, for compassion, as opposed to words of anger and fists of fury."

He realized that smack in the middle of hundreds of pro-Trumpers at the Mother of All Rallies event last Saturday in Washington, DC.

As Newsome and his fellow activists waded through the mostly white crowd, ready to do battle, something totally radical happened. A Trump supporter, speaking from a makeshift stage, invited him to speak.

