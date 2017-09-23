Nuclear war isn't North Korea's only threat

Story highlights Eric O'Neill: North Korea has long been investing in creating a dedicated cyber army

Battleground for future conflicts will be found in both kinetic and cyberwar theaters, he says

Eric O'Neill is an attorney, security consultant and public speaker. Formerly he was with the FBI and helped to capture the spy Robert Hanssen. He currently runs the Georgetown Group, an investigative and security consultancy in Washington, and is the national security strategist for Carbon Black, a security company in Waltham, Massachusetts. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) North Korea has launched 15 missiles in 22 tests in 2017.

According to US intelligence sources, the most recent test detonated a 140-kiloton nuclear device , which the North Koreans claim was a hydrogen bomb. (That's 10 times as powerful as the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima in World War II.) The UN secretary-general has continuously condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches as serious violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Eric O'Neill

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has promised new sanctions against North Korea that will allow the United States to target businesses, individuals and financial institutions that aid North Korea's regime, and the Chinese central bank has begun to implement strict UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

The missile tests are posturing by Kim Jong Un and a clear attempt to show dominance to the United States and its allies. They are likely part of a strategy that follows Iran's playbook: Get close to developing a nuclear weapon and the rest of the world will make a deal.

But they are also a major distraction from a much bigger issue. The true risk when it comes to North Korea is its cyberattack capabilities.