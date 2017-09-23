Iran unveils new long-range ballistic missile

Story highlights Khorramshahr missile is displayed at a military parade in Tehran

Weapon reportedly has a range capable of reaching Israel and Saudi Arabia

(CNN) Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile Friday as its president stepped up pressure on the United States by defending its right to strengthen military defenses.

Called the Khorramshahr missile, the weapon appeared at a military parade in Tehran. It has a range of 2,000 kilometers (nearly 1,250 miles) and can carry multiple warheads, Tasnim, a semiofficial news agency, reported Friday.

The new Iranian long-range missile Khorramshahr is displayed during a military parade Friday in Tehran.

With such a range, the missile would be easily capable of reaching Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during Friday's parade, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would press ahead with strengthening its missile capabilities and military defenses, the state-run broadcaster Press TV reported.

"We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary," Rouhani said. "We seek no one's permission to defend our land."