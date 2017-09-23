(CNN) A number of people were injured after a group of males sprayed them with what appears to be "a noxious substance" near Stratford Shopping Centre in East London, London Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

It's believed six people were hurt in the incident at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), police said in a statement.

"This incident is not being treated as terror-related," the police statement said.

One male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade went to the scene. Police cordoned off the area.

