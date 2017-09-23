Miss Turkey loses her crown over controversial tweet

Story highlights Itir Esen loses Miss Turkey crown after tweet on last year's failed coup

(CNN) The winner of Miss Turkey 2017 has denied making political comments after being stripped of her crown because of a tweet she sent in July.

Itir Esen, 18, was crowned Thursday, but a few hours later she lost the title after it emerged she had tweeted about last year's failed coup in Turkey. In the tweet, she said her period had begun, "representing the martyrs blood."

The tweet has since been deleted, but there are screen grabs available.

"To celebrate July 15 Martyr's Day, I began the morning by getting my period. I am celebrating the day by bleeding representing the martyrs blood," the tweet read.

Esen tweeted on the anniversary of last year's coup attempt in which around 250 people died.

