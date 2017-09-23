Breaking News

Seismic activity detected near North Korean nuclear site

By Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Sat September 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump's war of words with Kim Jong Un
Trump's war of words with Kim Jong Un

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's war of words with Kim Jong Un

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

(CNN)Seismic activity was detected Saturday near the site of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear site, but it is not known whether a nuclear test caused the development.

The first sign Pyongyang has conducted a nuclear test is usually seismic activity. North Korea has one nuclear test site -- Punggye-ri.
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck at 4:29 a.m. ET Saturday 22 kilometers (more than 13 miles) east-northeast of Sungjibaegam, North Korea, the US Geological Survey said. The depth of the earthquake was 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).
"This event occurred in the area of the previous North Korean nuclear tests," the USGS said. "We cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or human-made) of the event. The depth is poorly constrained and has been held to 5 kilometers by the seismologist."
    What happens when North Korea tests a nuclear weapon
    What happens when North Korea tests a nuclear weapon
    Saturday's detection comes at a time of rising tensions between the United States and North Korea, with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump engaging in an escalating war of words.
    Read More
    Two South Korean officials at the Korea Meteorological Administration told CNN that their analysis so far suggests Saturday's seismic activity around the nuclear site was not caused by an explosion or a collapse of the site.
    "We assess that there is a slim possibility that it was caused by a collapse," said Park Jong-shin, one of the officials.
    "Our analysis shows that it was a natural earthquake. However, we are carrying out a further analysis because there are concerns that it might have been a man-made earthquake."
    Another official at the the Korea Meteorological Administration's command center said it is believed to have been a natural earthquake.
    "Seismic waves from a natural earthquake have a distinct pattern," the official said. "The waves we have detected from the latest earthquake have a similar pattern to that of natural earthquakes. What we detected today (was) clearly different from wave patterns that would have been created as a result of an explosion or a man-made earthquake."

    CNN's Joe Sutton, Taehoon Lee, Andreena Narayan and Junko Ogura contributed to this report.