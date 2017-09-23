Story highlights Preliminary results show National Party ahead of main opposition Labour Party

(CNN) New Zealand's ruling National Party is set to begin talks to form a new government, CNN affiliate Radio NZ reported, after preliminary results show it leading the main opposition Labour Party in Saturday's general election.

National leads Labour 46% to 35.8%, according to a preliminary count released by the country's Electoral Commission . The commission put the populist New Zealand First Party third with 7.5% of the vote and the Green Party fourth with 5.9%.

The results could put Prime Minister Bill English's National Party in a position to remain in power for a fourth term despite a strong challenge from Labour -- a party that had led in some polls preceding Saturday's election.

Without an outright majority, National would have to form a coalition with another party to remain in power. English has said he will discuss the issue with New Zealand First, Radio NZ reported.

Coalitions are nothing new for National, which has run a minority government since 2008.

