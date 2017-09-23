New Zealand's ruling National Party ahead in election

Story highlights Preliminary results show National Party leading main opposition Labour Party

(CNN) New Zealand's ruling National Party is set to begin talks to form a new government, CNN affiliate Radio NZ reported, after preliminary results show it leading the main opposition Labour Party in Saturday's general election.

The results may put Prime Minister Bill English's National Party in a position to remain in power for a fourth term despite a strong challenge from Labour -- a party that had led in some polls preceding Saturday's election.

With 100% of the votes counted, National led Labour 46% to 35.8%, a preliminary count from the country's Electoral Commission showed early Sunday

Without an outright majority, National would have to form a coalition with another party to remain in power. English has said he will talk to the New Zealand First party -- third in the preliminary results with 7.5% -- Radio NZ reported.

Coalitions would be nothing new for National, which has run a minority government since 2008.