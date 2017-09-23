Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

'I knew them, yet they were killing us'

At refugee camps in Bangladesh, the stories are similar:

"You could hear the children crying," recalled Omar Ali. "There were so many bodies in the water, they were floating down the river like pieces of wood."

The role of Asia's Mandela

Nobel Peace Prize winner and de facto leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi was considered a democracy icon in the country. Now, she faces massive criticism and protests over her failure to act while Myanmar's military carries out alleged atrocities on the minority Rohingya Muslims

The most common pre-existing medical conditions

Health care is in the spotlight -- again. And one of the biggest points of contention remains how insurers treat people who have pre-existing conditions. Before Obamacare became law, insurers were allowed to charge people with pre-existing conditions more or not insure them at all.

Opinion: I cried when they passed Obamacare

David Axelrod, a senior adviser to former President Obama, recalls his daughter's struggle with epilepsy and high cost of her medical care and his emotional reaction the night Obamacare passed the House. He fears the new GOP bill would plunge many Americans into the same situation he and his family dealt with

Soon all of Hong Kong's dolphins will be dead

"No sighting."

It's a phrase this trio who work for the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society are depressingly used to. Researchers are sent out into the city's waters to search for an ever-shrinking population of dolphins. Saving the pink dolphin may mean reinventing Hong Kong itself

Why Mormon singles put their faith in a dating app

Young Mormons looking for love now have a way to find it in the digital era . Mutual, and app monitored by members who ensure only faithful Mormons participate, is supplementing the usual singles wards that help members socialize and ideally, get married.

The reason 'Frida' gripped our imagination