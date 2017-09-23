Story highlights Mexico City didn't immediately appear to sustain significant damage in latest quake

Mexico already coping with devastation from two stronger earthquakes

(CNN) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said, rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from two stronger temblors earlier this month.

Saturday's quake was centered in Oaxaca state near Matias Romero, a town about 275 miles southeast of Mexico City. Roughly speaking, the epicenter was between the centers of this month's two more violent earthquakes -- the 7.1 magnitude temblor that hit Tuesday closer to the capital, and the 8.1 magnitude quake that struck September 8 off the southern Pacific coast, near Chiapas state.

People evacuate buildings in Mexico City's Tlatelolco area after a seismic alert sounded Saturday.

Mexico City did not immediately appear to sustain significant damage in Saturday's quake, the country's office of the secretary of public security said.

Warning sirens sounded in the Mexico City after the quake was detected, interrupting rescue operations at some of the dozens of buildings that collapsed from Tuesday's earthquake.

CNN video showed rescuers walking off one vast pile of rubble to more stable ground in case any shaking shifted debris further.

Mexico has had three earthquakes greater than 6.0 magnitude since September 8.

