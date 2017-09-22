Story highlights Two of the hospital's 3 generators are working

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Ashford Presbyterian is doing the best they can with what they have. Which, right now, is more than a lot of places in Puerto Rico.

The San Juan hospital served as a safe haven for patients and staff during the week of Hurricane Maria. Staff worked around the clock to ensure that each of the 120 patients was taken care of as the Category 5 storm wreaked havoc outside.

In addition to their local patients, the hospital received 13 evacuees from St. Thomas. Some were in critical condition and one went into labor six weeks early.

103-year-old Diosa Aldarondo has been at the hospital for nearly two months. Her daughter, Jacqueline Aldarondo, has stayed by her side through two hurricanes. "I saw Irma come, and now this one," she said. "I'm tired, I'm really tired."

Two of the hospital's three backup generators are working, leaving the temperature inside the building lingering at an uncomfortable 85 degrees. Aldarondo uses ice to cool her mother down.

