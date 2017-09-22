Breaking News

Puerto Rico dam: Evacuations begin along river

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 5:00 PM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

A plantain field stands under water after the passing of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico,
(CNN)All people living near the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico should evacuate immediately because of a possible dam breach, the National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday afternoon on Twitter.

"All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER! Please SHARE!" the tweet said.
About 70,000 people in the area of the Guajataca Dam that have been told to evacuate, National Guard spokeswoman Yennifer Alvarez told CNN's Leyla Santiago.
    CNN's Gisela Crespo in Atlanta contributed to this report.