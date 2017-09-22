(CNN) All people living near the Guajataca River in northwest Puerto Rico should evacuate immediately because of an "imminent dam break," the National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday afternoon.

"All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER! Please SHARE!" an earlier tweet said.

All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER! Please SHARE! #prwx — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2017

About 70,000 people in the area of the Guajataca Dam have been told to evacuate, National Guard spokeswoman Yennifer Alvarez told CNN's Leyla Santiago.

215PM FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for A Dam Failure in Isabela Municipality y Quebradillas Municipality in Puerto Rico... #prwx pic.twitter.com/L3utOjxspR — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2017

The NWS issued a flash-flood notice for the towns of Isabela and Quebradillas, which are about 6 miles apart.

Developing story - more to come