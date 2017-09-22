Breaking News

Spaceship chasing an asteroid to slingshot past Earth

By Amanda Barnett, CNN

Updated 8:17 AM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

Story highlights

  • OSIRIS-REx will swing by Earth on Friday
  • Spaceship is on its way to sample an asteroid

(CNN)A spaceship will swing by Earth on Friday and use our planet's gravity to help it pick up speed on its way to explore an asteroid.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx will fly about 11,000 miles (17,000 kilometers) above Antarctica at 12:52 p.m. ET.
The maneuver, called an Earth gravity assist, will point the spacecraft in the right direction to match Asteroid Bennu's path and speed, NASA said in a statement.
    "The Earth gravity assist is a clever way to move the spacecraft onto Bennu's orbital plane using Earth's own gravity instead of expending fuel," the mission's principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, said in the statement.
    While OSIRIS-REx is making its flyby, mission scientists at the University of Arizona will test its instruments and use the spacecraft's camera to take pictures of the Earth and moon.
    OSIRIS-REx, asteroid hunter
    An artist's concept of what the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will look like as it orbits asteroid Bennu.
    OSIRIS-REx sits on top of its launch vehicle, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after it was rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral on September 7, 2016.
    OSIRIS-REx sits on top of its launch vehicle, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, after it was rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral on September 7, 2016.
    This drawing shows an artist&#39;s concept of what it will look like when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touches asteroid Bennu with its robot arm to grab a sample of the asteroid.
    This drawing shows an artist's concept of what it will look like when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touches asteroid Bennu with its robot arm to grab a sample of the asteroid.
    OSIRIS-REx will spend two years mapping and scanning Bennu before taking a sample of the asteroid and flying it back to Earth.
    OSIRIS-REx will spend two years mapping and scanning Bennu before taking a sample of the asteroid and flying it back to Earth.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is sealed inside its protective payload fairing as it sits atop a rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on September 2.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is sealed inside its protective payload fairing as it sits atop a rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on September 2.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, enclosed in its protective shell, is lifted and examined by workers on August 29 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, enclosed in its protective shell, is lifted and examined by workers on August 29 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is sealed inside a two-piece payload fairing on August 24. The fairing will protect it during launch.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is sealed inside a two-piece payload fairing on August 24. The fairing will protect it during launch.
    The OSIRIS-REx arrives at Kennedy Space Center on an Air Force C-17 aircraft. The spacecraft was shipped in this huge container from Lockheed Martin&#39;s facility near Denver. The spacecraft arrived at Kennedy on May 20.
    The OSIRIS-REx arrives at Kennedy Space Center on an Air Force C-17 aircraft. The spacecraft was shipped in this huge container from Lockheed Martin's facility near Denver. The spacecraft arrived at Kennedy on May 20.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company in Denver. It is 20.25 feet in length (6.2 meters) with its solar arrays deployed. Its width is 8 feet (2.43 meters) x 8 feet (2.43 meters). Its height is 10.33 feet (3.15 meters). It&#39;s powered by two solar panels that generate between 1,226 watts and 3,000 watts. It has five instruments to explore asteroid Bennu and also has a robot arm to touch the asteroid long enough to collect a sample.
    The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company in Denver. It is 20.25 feet in length (6.2 meters) with its solar arrays deployed. Its width is 8 feet (2.43 meters) x 8 feet (2.43 meters). Its height is 10.33 feet (3.15 meters). It's powered by two solar panels that generate between 1,226 watts and 3,000 watts. It has five instruments to explore asteroid Bennu and also has a robot arm to touch the asteroid long enough to collect a sample.
    OSIRIS-REx will briefly touch asteroid Bennu to take a sample of the space rock. It will use its 11-foot ( (3.35 meters) robot arm, called the Touch-and-Go Sample Arm Mechanism, or TAGSAM. Above, a worker at Lockheed Martin tests the arm.
    OSIRIS-REx will briefly touch asteroid Bennu to take a sample of the space rock. It will use its 11-foot ( (3.35 meters) robot arm, called the Touch-and-Go Sample Arm Mechanism, or TAGSAM. Above, a worker at Lockheed Martin tests the arm.
    NASA&#39;s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is rotated on a spin table during testing on May 24 at Kennedy Space Center.
    NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is rotated on a spin table during testing on May 24 at Kennedy Space Center.
    These radar images of asteroid Bennu were obtained by NASA&#39;s Deep Space Network antenna in Goldstone, California, on September 23, 1999.
    These radar images of asteroid Bennu were obtained by NASA's Deep Space Network antenna in Goldstone, California, on September 23, 1999.
    It won't be the last we see of this spacecraft. It will be back in 2023 -- and it will come bearing gifts. NASA launched OSIRIS-REx from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September 2016 to chase down Bennu, a dark asteroid that could one day threaten Earth.
    The probe is scheduled to arrive at Bennu in August 2018 and will survey the asteroid for several months. Then, in July 2020, it will use its robot arm to blast the asteroid with nitrogen, causing it to kick up rocks and dust. It will try to snag a sample of the dust to bring back to Earth in 2023.

    Can I see it?

    On September 2, a telescope in Arizona snapped the first images of OSIRIS-REx taken from Earth since it was launched a year ago. The Large Binocular Telescope Observatory on Mount Graham captured grainy images of the spacecraft while it was about 7 million miles (12 million kilometers) away.
    But can you see it with your own eyes? Yes, but you'll need some equipment. NASA is encouraging amateur astronomers with specialized gear to photograph OSIRIS-REx as it swings by and to share their photos with the space agency.
    "The opportunity to capture images of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft as it approaches Earth provides a unique challenge for observers to hone their skills during this historic flyby," Lauretta said.

    Wave to the spaceship

    If you don't get a chance to see OSIRIS-REx, don't fret. Just wave. The mission team is asking the public to celebrate the Earth gravity assist by joining in the "Wave to OSIRIS-REx" social media campaign.
    No matter where you are on Earth, take a selfie (or a group photo) waving to OSIRIS-REx. Share your photos at hashtag #HelloOSIRISREx.
    NASA says you can share your photos at any time -- or wait until the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft makes its closest approach to Earth.
    On Tuesday, the OSIRIS-REx team will let us know how everything worked out with the flyby. They'll discuss the results and release images taken by the spacecraft's cameras.