5 things for September 22: A nuclear warning of the 'highest level'

(CNN) It's the first day of fall, y'all! We hope you have a positively autumnal weekend. But first, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. North Korea

It's not just the specific nuclear threat that's unusual here, it's the fact that it was issued in part by Kim Jong Un himself. Experts say it's the first time the North Korean dictator has issued this kind of first-person commentary. Oh, and he clearly took Trump's word personally. In a direct statement delivered on camera, Kim said Trump would "pay dearly" for the threats and that he "will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history."

"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."