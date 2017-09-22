5 things for September 22: A nuclear warning of the 'highest level'

(CNN)It's the first day of fall, y'all! We hope you have a positively autumnal weekend. But first, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. North Korea
North Korea is threatening to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump's remarks earlier this week at the UN General Assembly. If you'll recall, Trump said the United States would "totally destroy" North Korea if it attacks the US or an ally. He also expanded sanctions Thursday in a bid to further isolate the rogue nation.
It's not just the specific nuclear threat that's unusual here, it's the fact that it was issued in part by Kim Jong Un himself. Experts say it's the first time the North Korean dictator has issued this kind of first-person commentary. Oh, and he clearly took Trump's word personally. In a direct statement delivered on camera, Kim said Trump would "pay dearly" for the threats and that he "will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history."
"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."
2. Facebook
Facebook's position in the Russian investigation is getting even more uncomfortable. The social media behemoth will hand over information about 3,000 ads it sold to Russian-linked accounts to the House and Senate intelligence committees, founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Earlier this month, Facebook admitted to selling ads to accounts linked to a Russian troll farm between 2015 and 2017.
In slightly related news, Facebook is also pulling a feature that helped advertisers target anti-Semitic users. Coincidentally, people are also noticing that Facebook will point out Jewish holidays to users despite the users not listing a religion. Apparently, the company uses browsing behavior and geolocation to estimate religious interests. And it's really creeping people out.
3. Earthquake
Central Mexico is still reeling from this week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, and a recent development in rescue efforts has left more questions than answers. For two days, the country watched with rapt attention as rescuers tried to locate a girl, called "Frida Sofia" by news outlets and concerned social media users, trapped in the ruins of a Mexico City school. However, it became clear that the girl, as she was described, didn't exist, and Thursday the Mexican navy released a statement that all the students from the school had been accounted for.
4. CTE
Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL star who took his life while serving a murder sentence in prison, had chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- commonly known as CTE -- attorney Jose Baez said Thursday. If true, this is big news because the effects and prevalence of CTE are just now starting to be widely understood and discussed. A recent study of deceased NFL players' brains showed CTE was present in 99% of the subjects.
CTE is a neurodegenerative brain disease with Alzheimer's-like symptoms, including memory loss, confusion, aggression, rage and, at times, suicidal behavior. It is believed to result from repeated trauma to the head, the kind of trauma NFL players experience regularly.
Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, Hernandez's fiancée, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking $20 million against the National Football League and New England Patriots on behalf of the couple's daughter, Avielle.
5. Hurricane Maria
After devastating the US commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria is tracking toward the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then may threaten the Bahamas. The Category 3 storm is not as strong as Irma was when it hit the area more than two weeks ago. Still, Maria's effects have been calamitous. Residents on the island of Dominica say the verdant rain forest trees there have been completely stripped, leaving a desolate brown wasteland. In addition to the physical destruction, Caribbean nations are now facing a difficult recovery, both on an economic and human scale.
