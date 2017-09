5 things for September 22: A nuclear warning of the 'highest level'

(CNN) It's the first day of fall, y'all! We hope you have a positively autumnal weekend. But first, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

It's not just the specific nuclear threat that's unusual here, it's the fact that it was issued in part by Kim Jong Un himself. Experts say it's the first time the North Korean dictator has issued this kind of first-person commentary. Oh, and he clearly took Trump's word personally. In a direct statement delivered on camera, Kim said Trump would "pay dearly" for the threats and that he "will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history."

"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue," Kim said. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

2. Facebook

Facebook's position in the Russian investigation is getting even more uncomfortable. The social media behemoth will hand over information about 3,000 ads it sold to Russian-linked accounts to the House and Senate intelligence committees, founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Earlier this month, Facebook admitted to selling ads to accounts linked to a Russian troll farm between 2015 and 2017.

3. Earthquake

4. CTE

CTE is a neurodegenerative brain disease with Alzheimer's-like symptoms, including memory loss, confusion, aggression, rage and, at times, suicidal behavior. It is believed to result from repeated trauma to the head, the kind of trauma NFL players experience regularly.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, Hernandez's fiancée, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday seeking $20 million against the National Football League and New England Patriots on behalf of the couple's daughter, Avielle.

5. Hurricane Maria

After devastating the US commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria is tracking toward the Turks and Caicos Islands , and then may threaten the Bahamas. The Category 3 storm is not as strong as Irma was when it hit the area more than two weeks ago. Still, Maria's effects have been calamitous . Residents on the island of Dominica say the verdant rain forest trees there have been completely stripped, leaving a desolate brown wasteland. In addition to the physical destruction, Caribbean nations are now facing a difficult recovery, both on an economic and human scale.

