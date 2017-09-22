Police officers praised for helping save people trapped in burning car

Story highlights When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people pinned in car

(CNN) Five officers from the Atlanta Police Department are being hailed for their bravery after helping save the lives of two people trapped in a burning car early Wednesday.

When the officers arrived on the scene near Interstate 85, they found a car that had crashed into a support pillar. Flames were coming from the car's engine compartment and were quickly spreading.

Body camera footage shows the officers using fire extinguishers from their patrol cars to suppress the fire while breaking the car's windows in an attempt to pull the occupants out. They were unable to free them, but kept the fire under control until the Atlanta Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Firefighters fully extinguished the flames and freed the driver and passenger from the car. Both were taken to a hospital and were in serious condition.

