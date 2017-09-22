Wonder horse Winx eyes world domination

Story highlights Winx has won 20 races in a row

(CNN) She's an Australian superstar with seductive box-office appeal -- now wonder horse Winx could dazzle European racegoers with her rippling physique and sizzling power and pace.

Winx is on a hot streak of 20 wins in a row, drawing comparisons with legendary mare Black Caviar, though has remained in her native Australia.

But trainer Chris Waller hinted a European campaign, including a tilt at Royal Ascot, is on the agenda for the once-in-a-generation horse in 2018.

'The world is interested'

"To ease speculation on her future beyond 2017, I look forward to the autumn and a possible trip overseas but at this stage no decision on this will be made until after the George Ryder Stakes [in March]," Waller said in a statement.

