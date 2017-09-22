Breaking News

Wonder horse Winx eyes world domination

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 10:52 AM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

Winx racehorse Queen Elizabeth Stakes Randwick
Winx racehorse Queen Elizabeth Stakes Randwick

Story highlights

  • Winx has won 20 races in a row
  • Could race in Europe next season
  • Royal Ascot on the cards

(CNN)She's an Australian superstar with seductive box-office appeal -- now wonder horse Winx could dazzle European racegoers with her rippling physique and sizzling power and pace.

Winx is on a hot streak of 20 wins in a row, drawing comparisons with legendary mare Black Caviar, though has remained in her native Australia.
But trainer Chris Waller hinted a European campaign, including a tilt at Royal Ascot, is on the agenda for the once-in-a-generation horse in 2018.

    'The world is interested'

    "To ease speculation on her future beyond 2017, I look forward to the autumn and a possible trip overseas but at this stage no decision on this will be made until after the George Ryder Stakes [in March]," Waller said in a statement.
    "Providing she is well she will either run during The Championships in the group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes and look to target a race during the Royal Ascot carnival or be freshened up subsequent to the George Ryder Stakes and be targeted towards a European campaign containing three races over a range of distances."
    Winx trails only Black Caviar (25 wins), Gloaming and Desert Gold (19) and Ajax (18) for the longest winning streaks in Australian racing.
    "The world is interested in this horse and they're in awe of her performances," added Waller.
    "I don't think we have to go but I think the world's saying, 'Listen, can you come over -- we'd really appreciate you to come.'"
    'Another level'

    Black Caviar's trip to Ascot and subsequent triumph in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2012 generated huge global interest, and the course's director of racing and communications Nick Smith believes Winx's appearance would cause a similar stir in the racing world.
    "I've been speaking to Chris Waller for over a year and they have long been keen on Royal Ascot," Smith told the Racing Post.
    "Whether it's the Queen Anne or Prince of Wales's has yet to be confirmed, but it's gratifying to hear the team go more public on that, which shows they're starting to formulate a firmer plan.
    "I would imagine we would see a repeat of the kind of crowds we saw in Federation Square in Melbourne watching Black Caviar in the middle of the night.
    "Winning at Royal Ascot took Black Caviar's career to another level and I'm sure they'll have Royal Ascot as their first stop. If they decided to carry on and race elsewhere, that would be great, too."
    However, before taking on the world, the six-year-old Winx will head to Melbourne's Flemington for the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes on October 7 ahead of a bid for a third Cox Plate win at Moonee Valley on October 28.