(CNN) They may be two of the world's best sportsmen with a collective $50 million in the bank, but Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas reckon they are just like your average 24-year-olds.

Strip away the fame and fortune, and they are just regular buddies who love to play golf and play pranks on each other.

The pair, ranked two and four in the world respectively, have both had stellar seasons with a major title apiece.

But while there is little to separate them on the course, there is a clear winner when it comes to larking around, they told CNN Sport at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Spieth: "I would say me because I'll take things too far. You agree?"