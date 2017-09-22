Trump heads to Alabama after health care setback

(CNN) Hours after suffering another health care setback on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump will try to turn the page at a rally in Alabama.

Trump is heading to Huntsville with a specific task: Boost Sen. Luther Strange past controversial former judge Roy Moore in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But for Trump, rallies have also been an opportunity to blow off steam, settle political scores and revel in his adoring supporters' cheers.

With 75 fiery minutes onstage at a rally in Phoenix in late July, Trump sought to move past the controversy surrounding his blame of "many sides" for white supremacists' violence and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump lambasted both of Arizona's Republican senators -- including John McCain, whose announcement Friday that he would vote against the latest GOP effort to roll back Obamacare could be the decisive blow to Trump's biggest legislative priority since taking office. He also foreshadowed his pardoning of former sheriff Joe Arpaio, a base-pleasing move that infuriated Latinos and Democrats and risked undercutting his support in a state that had just seen Arpaio defeated for re-election in 2016.

