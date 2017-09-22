Story highlights The new restrictions will vary by country

(CNN) The Trump administration will unveil more tailored restrictions on travelers from certain countries as a replacement to the controversial travel ban, according to a senior administration official.

The new restrictions will vary by country. They could include a ban on travel to the United States, or new restrictions on obtaining a visa for citizens of particular countries.

They would replace the ban on entry by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, which Trump announced early in his term and later modified.

The policy was under a 90-day review, which expires Sunday. The new measures are expected to take effect by then.

The White House declined to confirm the new measures, but said in a statement: "The Trump administration will ensure we only admit those who can be properly vetted and will not pose a threat to national security or public safety."

