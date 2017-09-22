Tom Price just wanted to meet average Americans. On a private jet. 24 times.

(CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has been taking a lot of private jets to get from here to there of late. Two dozen since early May at a cost of more than $300,000 to be exact, according to the fabulous reporting by Politico's Rachana Pradhan and Dan Diamond.

That's a big number.

Price hasn't said much personally about why he needs to fly privately so often -- as documented by Politico, there are plenty of other public transport options available to him -- but, on Thursday, they got HHS spokeswoman Charmaine Yoest to offer her thoughts on the question.

Here they are:

"The secretary has taken commercial flights for official business after his confirmation. He has used charter aircraft for official business in order to accommodate his demanding schedule. The week of September 13 was one of those times, as the secretary was directing the recovery effort for Irma, which had just devastated Florida, while simultaneously directing the ongoing recovery for Hurricane Harvey ... Some believe the HHS secretary should be Washington-focused. Dr. Price is focused on hearing from Americans across the country."