At Melania Trump garden event, echoes of Michelle Obama

The garden is a 1,100 square foot plot of land that Obama developed

Washington (CNN) When Michelle Obama officially said goodbye to the White House Kitchen Garden, many people wondered what would become of it in her absence.

"I am hopeful that future first families will cherish this garden like we have," Obama said at an October 2016 garden ceremony.

President Barack Obama mused during an interview that the entire garden could disappear under a Donald Trump presidency.

Obama frets about a Trump presidency on Tom Joyner Morning Show:

"I guarantee you he'll dig up Michelle's garden...you think I'm joking?" pic.twitter.com/xm3TkteQ1h — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 2, 2016

But it's now clear that first lady Melania Trump has no intention of razing the plot of land, which produces vegetables, herbs and fruits for use in the White House kitchen as well for local food banks that receive the bounty several times a year.

"I'm a big believer in healthy eating ... it encourages a healthy mind and body," the first lady told a group of about 10 children from a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America on Friday afternoon.

