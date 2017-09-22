Howard University students protest Comey's address

Washington (CNN) Students at Howard University loudly protested former FBI Director James Comey Friday as he delivered a convocation address.

As he began his comments, protesters could be heard yelling from the back, raising their fists and shouting several slogans, including: "Get out James Comey, you aren't our homey," "No justice, no peace" and "We shall not be moved."

At one point, Comey had to stop, and said from the podium that he hoped the protesters would listen to what he has to say.

Howard University temporarily stopped its live stream of the address and has put up other video instead.

This story is breaking and will be updated.