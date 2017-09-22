Story highlights The former FBI director stood silently for over 15 minutes as the students yelled

James Comey is the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King endowed chair in public policy

Washington (CNN) Students at Howard University loudly protested former FBI Director James Comey Friday as he delivered a convocation address.

As Comey, making a rare public appearance since leaving the FBI, began his speech welcoming new students at Howard University, protesters could be heard yelling from the back of the room, raising their fists and shouting. Some of the slogans included "No justice, no peace, "We shall not be moved" and "white supremacy is not a debate."

Standing before a packed auditorium, Comey stood silently for over 15 minutes as the students yelled, "I love being black" and "Get out James Comey -- you're not our homey."

"I love the enthusiasm of young folks, but I wish they understood what a conversation is," Comey said as the students continued to chant, sing and clap throughout his entire prepared remarks. He said that he had received a number of invitations to speak over the place several months, but "chose to come here."

"I look forward to adult conversations about what is right and what is true," Comey concluded, as he ended to a standing ovation.

Read More