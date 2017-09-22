Breaking News

Government watchdog looking into Price's use of charter jets

By Rene Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

(CNN)The Health and Human Services inspector general has begun an inquiry into Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's use of private jets for government business, saying questions have arisen about potentially "inappropriate travel."

In a statement, the government watchdog says it is "conducting a review of Secretary Price's Federal travel using chartered aircraft."
"We take this matter very seriously, and when questions arose about inappropriate travel, we immediately began assessing the issue," the statement said.
Democrat lawmakers have said they were planning to look into Price's taking five work-related trips on private jets last week, costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars more than had he flown commercial.
    Price -- who has vowed to cut wasteful spending in his agency -- traveled to a resort in Maine where he was part of a discussion with a health care industry CEO, as well as community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.