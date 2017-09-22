Government watchdog looking into Price's use of charter jets

(CNN) The Health and Human Services inspector general has begun an inquiry into Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's use of private jets for government business, saying questions have arisen about potentially "inappropriate travel."

In a statement, the government watchdog says it is "conducting a review of Secretary Price's Federal travel using chartered aircraft."

"We take this matter very seriously, and when questions arose about inappropriate travel, we immediately began assessing the issue," the statement said.

Health and Human Services spokesman Ryan Murphy on Friday defended Price's use of private jets, saying travel requirements might necessitate their use, which was done in accordance with federal travel regulations.

"When commercial aircraft cannot reasonably accommodate travel requirements, charter aircraft can be used for official travel," Murphy said, adding Price's official travel is handled in accordance with federal regulation.

