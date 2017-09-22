Trump blasts criticism of first lady's high heels

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday defended first lady Melania Trump's choice to wear high heels before the couple departed the White House for Texas to survey Hurricane Harvey damage in late August.

Trump said because of their love and respect for the White House, the first lady was dressed appropriately, explaining that she changed into sneakers on the plane.

"So, when she leaves the plane, we're going to Texas where they have the hurricane," Trump said. "And she leaves the plane, and she's dressed appropriately for the White House, you know, because we respect the White House a lot. And she's wearing high heels, like many of you would do, and they went after her."

Criticism of Melania Trump's stilettos lit up social media after the first images of her leaving the White House emerged.

"But, she didn't know, and then when she got out of the plane in Texas, she was wearing sneakers, which she had with her," Trump added.

