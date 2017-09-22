Iran, North Korea sting Trump amid nuclear standoffs

Story highlights North Korea and Iran's leaders thumbed their noses at Trump's bombast

In some ways, the outsized response was a reaction to Trump himself

Washington (CNN) Four days after President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of abuse directed toward North Korea and Iran from the rostrum of the United Nations, those country's leaders are firing back -- a response in kind that only threatens to escalate dueling nuclear standoffs.

For a week devoted to diplomacy, the language Trump and his counterparts employed in New York was anything but diplomatic. By the time Trump departed late Thursday for his golf resort in New Jersey, the leaders of both North Korea and Iran had thumbed their noses at Trump's bombast, responding with their own insults.

In some ways, the outsized response was a reaction to Trump himself, who did not attempt to dim his bluster at this week's proceedings at the UN. In his maiden address to the General Assembly, Trump mocked North Korea's young leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man" and threatened to destroy his entire country.

Kim's foreign minister, who is attending the UN meetings in New York, went further, telling reporters that North Korea may dramatically increase frictions by testing a hydrogen bomb above or on the surface of the Pacific ocean.