Trump after 'lock her up' chant: Talk to Jeff Sessions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told an Alabama crowd Friday night that if "Crooked Hillary" Clinton had won the 2016 election, "you would not have a Second Amendment."

"You'd be handing in your rifles," Trump said. "You'd be turning over your rifles."

The comment was met by chants of "lock her up," reminiscent of his own campaign rallies during the 2016 presidential rally.

"You've got to speak to Jeff Sessions about that," Trump replied, referencing his US attorney general.

Though Trump had threatened to pursue charges against Clinton before the election, after the election he signaled he would not.

