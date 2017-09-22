4 charts that explain what Graham-Cassidy will do

Story highlights From the start, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear that he had no plans to court Democrats

The states that carried Trump to victory in the Rust Belt are hit hard

(CNN) Senate Republicans continue to push forward on a plan to hold a vote sometime next week on legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill, which is sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, still lacks the 50 votes it needs -- although Graham this week expressed confidence that they would get there.

Everything is moving very quickly on the Graham-Cassidy bill -- largely out of necessity. Due to Senate rules, any attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare will need 60 votes after the end of this month. That is an impossibility in the current Senate.

It's a complex bill with lots and lots of moving political and policy parts. So below is our attempt to explain the stakes -- and the chances -- in four *relatively simple* maps and charts.

1. The 2018 Senate map

