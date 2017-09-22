Education Department withdraws Obama-era campus sexual assault guidance

Washington (CNN) The Education Department announced Friday it is formally rescinding Obama-era guidance on how schools should handle sexual assaults under Title IX federal law.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced earlier this month that her department was concerned that previous guidance denied proper due process to those accused.

As part of the interim guidance, the department released a Q&A outlining recommendations on how schools should respond, including guidance on what schools are obligated to do in response to allegations and their flexibility in establishing their own procedures.

The administration is formally withdrawing the Obama administration's "dear colleague letter" that some, including DeVos, have criticized for going too far. The standard for proof has been raised for school disciplinary proceedings.

One aspect of the Obama-era guidance that remains is the responsibility of the school to investigate, rather than leave the matter to law enforcement.

