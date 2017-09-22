A look back at the original Alaska Purchase

(CNN) As the deadline to pass their health care plan looms, Capitol Hill Republicans are looking anxiously to Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The Alaska senator was one of three in her party to vote against legislation to dismantle Obamacare during the GOP's last attempts, and could again decide the fate of her party's latest repeal-and-replace effort.

Alaska has the nation's highest health insurance premiums, and could stand to lose out under the Graham-Cassidy bill, which calls for eliminating federal funding for Medicaid expansion and the subsidies that help many enrollees pay for premiums.

However, Politico and IJR have reported that the bill is undergoing changes aimed at wooing Murkowski by exempting Alaska from certain cuts.

The possibility of sweeteners in the bill have been dubbed by some as the "Alaska Purchase."

The original Alaska Purchase, however, occurred 150 years ago and eventually led to the creation of the 49th state.

