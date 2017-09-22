How we lived without power in Puerto Rico

Story highlights Karol Brinkley: Even diapers were rationed after Hurricane Georges hit the island 19 years ago

With Hurricane Maria leaving Puerto Rico without power for at least four months, we need to get help to the most vulnerable, she writes

Karol Brinkley is a producer for CNN Digital Video. She was born in Puerto Rico but grew up in different places as the child of a servicemember. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The hurricanes that battered islands across the Caribbean in the last two weeks, leaving the lives of thousands in shambles, brought me back to a time that I don't think about too often. My family had only recently moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, 19 years ago, when Hurricane Georges, a Category 3 hurricane, slammed into the island. It cost us our future home and left the island without power and water for weeks.

Time has passed and though we now live in a world with more advanced technology with access to smart phones and wireless devices, people struggling on the island today in the wake of Irma and Maria are sure to face many of the same basic problems we did back then.

Puerto Rican authorities said they may not get power back for four to six months. I fear for the well-being of my elderly grandmother in Guaynabo, outside of San Juan, where the lack of a generator and access to power and water make the heat potentially dangerous. I remember those challenges well.

I was 13 years old when Hurricane Georges hit. But I can close my eyes and picture myself helping my parents put up the hurricane shutters at my grandparents' house. I can see my grandparents, parents, brother and sister huddling inside together while the storm hit. When the power went out, we sat in the dark, listening to the screeching of the wind and the sound of debris flying around and hitting things outside. It was a sleepless night.

The next morning, we discovered that the destruction from the storm was monumental. Countless trees and power lines were down. Rivers had flooded into roads, and you couldn't tell where either began or ended. Broken pieces of wood from patios lay on the ground next to shattered glass from car windows. Everywhere you walked, there were palm trees sprawled across the ground; it made driving impossible.

