Trump's diplomacy by vacuum puts US on the sidelines

Story highlights David A. Andelman: At UN, Trump abandons traditional US diplomatic role

As US pulls back, other regions seeking leadership are going it alone, he says

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times in Asia and Europe and a Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump's darkening view of the world and America's place in it is leaving the United States even more isolated, embracing a vision that few of our allies or even our friends seem prepared to buy into -- a process fraught with enormous danger for both the immediate and long-term future.

David A. Andelman

If the United States is going to embrace sovereignty over collectivism, the rest of the world is clearly, apart from a handful of rogue nations, lining up behind the reality that if we don't band together in some fashion, we will all die separately.

Effectively, what broad swaths of the world clearly seem to have been conveying this week from the podium of the UN General Assembly is that a sovereignty-first foreign policy will lead many of these nations to their own form of don't-get-mad, get-even diplomacy. And the United States will simply be left out of a growing consensus of the value of condominium over confrontation. Which is, after all, what the United Nations is all about, while the Trump vision of the world and America's role in it carves an even greater chasm between us and virtually everyone else.

Now it is likely that regional groups must take up the slack -- the European Union, or ASEAN in Asia, the Africa Union and African Development Bank in Africa and Mercosur in Latin America or the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the latest round of talks to revamp that pact kicking off Friday.

Such organizations would effectively fill the long traditional role the United States now appears to be abandoning, providing a leadership foundation in their parts of the world, dealing with issues and seizing opportunities that the major powers no longer seem capable of handling and moving toward at least regional agreements for free trade and fewer barriers.