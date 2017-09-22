Breaking News

Iran unveils new long-range ballistic missile

By Hilary Clarke and Shirzad Bozorgmehr

Updated 9:19 AM ET, Fri September 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rouhani: Pity if rogue newcomers end the deal
Rouhani: Pity if rogue newcomers end the deal

    JUST WATCHED

    Rouhani: Pity if rogue newcomers end the deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rouhani: Pity if rogue newcomers end the deal 01:47

Tehran (CNN)Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile on Friday, as the country's president stepped up the pressure on the US by defending its right to strengthen military defenses.

The new weapon, called the Khorramshahr missile, which was shown at a military parade, has a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and can carry multiple warheads, Tasnim, a semi-official news agency reported on Friday.
The new Iranian long range missile Khoramshahr
The new Iranian long range missile Khoramshahr
That would make it capable of reaching Israel and Saudi Arabia from southern Iran.
Speaking during the parade, President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would press ahead with strengthening its missile capabilities and military defenses, the state-run broadcaster Press TV reported.
    "We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary," Rouhani said. "We seek no one's permission to defend our land."
    Read More
    "Whether you like it or not we are going to help Syria, Yemen and Palestine, and we will strengthen our missiles," he added.
    Rouhani said the US and Israel have isolated themselves by opposing the 2015 nuclear agreement. He added that Iran remains fully committed to the agreement, Press TV reported.
    CNN&#39;s Becky Anderson explains the nuclear deal with Iran
    CNN's Becky Anderson explains the nuclear deal with Iran

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN's Becky Anderson explains the nuclear deal with Iran

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN's Becky Anderson explains the nuclear deal with Iran 01:21
    The US extended sanctions relief for Iran last week as part of the agreement between Iran and the other major powers, which Trump has described as "the worst deal ever."
    It was mainly a procedural move, but it was significant, as re-imposing nuclear-related sanctions could lead to Iran ending its compliance with the deal and reverting back to rapid uranium enrichment -- something Iran has threatened to do if the US reneges on its end of this bargain.
    The next major deadline comes in October, when Trump will decide whether to certify that Iran is complying with the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). If he does not, Congress has 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the deal.
    France&#39;s President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani (R) in New York on September 18, 2017, as world leaders gathered in the United States for the UN General Assembly.
    France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani (R) in New York on September 18, 2017, as world leaders gathered in the United States for the UN General Assembly.
    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that although the 2015 Iran deal was not perfect, the international community should stick with it or risk facing another situation like North Korea.
    In an interview with CNN, he called for a new agreement to monitor Iran's new missile development.
    Emmanuel Macron&#39;s exclusive interview with CNN
    sot amanpour Emmanuel Macron love_00003211

      JUST WATCHED

      Emmanuel Macron's exclusive interview with CNN

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Emmanuel Macron's exclusive interview with CNN 20:15
    "We have to work in order to have a monitoring process on the ballistic activity of Iran." he told CNN. "That is a concern for the whole region."