Iran unveils new long-range ballistic missile

Tehran (CNN) Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile on Friday, as the country's president stepped up the pressure on the US by defending its right to strengthen military defenses.

The new weapon, called the Khorramshahr missile, which was shown at a military parade, has a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and can carry multiple warheads, Tasnim, a semi-official news agency reported on Friday.

The new Iranian long range missile Khoramshahr

That would make it capable of reaching Israel and Saudi Arabia from southern Iran.

Speaking during the parade, Rouhani said Tehran would press ahead with strengthening its missile capabilities and military defenses, the state-run broadcaster Press TV reported.

"We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary," Rouhani said. "We seek no one's permission to defend our land."

