London (CNN) A homemade bomb that partially exploded on a London Underground train last week was "packed with shrapnel" and could have wreaked devastation, London's police chief said Friday.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the bomb could have caused much more damage if it had fully detonated.

"That was a very, very dangerous bomb. It partially detonated, it had a large quantity of explosive, and it was packed with shrapnel. So, it could have been so much worse," Dick told LBC, a London-based talk radio station.

Thirty people were injured when the bomb went off a week ago as a District Line train was halted above ground at Parsons Green station in a leafy area of southwest London.

