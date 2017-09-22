Teenager charged with Parsons Green London Tube attack

London (CNN) An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and maliciously causing an explosion in connection with the Parsons Green London Underground bombing a week ago, London's Metropolitan Police announced Friday.

Ahmed Hassan is due to appear in court in London on Friday.

Hassan, of Sunbury in Surrey, west of London, was arrested in the port town of Dover, on England's southeast coast, the morning after the attack.

According to a Met Police statement, he is accused of having "attempted to murder persons travelling on a District Line Train from Wimbledon" on September 15.

He is also accused of having "maliciously caused by triacetone triperoxide (TATP) or other explosive substance and explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property."

