You can now binge-watch 'Will & Grace'

(CNN) For the first time "Will & Grace" fans can binge-watch the complete eight seasons of the hit show.

As of Thursday, all 194 episodes are available for streaming on Hulu and the NBC App.

The binging bonanza is happening in celebration of the reprise of the comedy, which returns to NBC on September 28.

"As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can't think of a better way to reintroduce 'Will & Grace' to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want," NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, 'Will & Grace' is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it."

The original "Will & Grace" ran from 1998 to 2006.