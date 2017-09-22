Marilyn Manson: Columbine massacre 'destroyed' my career

Story highlights Manson was wrongly connected to Columbine

He said it destroyed his career at the time

(CNN) Being falsely linked to the Columbine massacre has long rankled singer Marilyn Manson.

Now he is saying it was catastrophic to his career.

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold gunned down 12 students and one teacher at their Colorado high school before taking their own lives.

At the time, it was erroneously reported that the shooters were fans of Manson's music.

Read More