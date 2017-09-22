Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Story highlights Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott since April

At 20, she is the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan

(CNN) The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting.

Two sources close to the "overjoyed" family tell CNN that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant and due in February.

The makeup mogul and reality star has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since April.

Jenner has had some practice with kids.

Not only is she an aunt to sister Kim's two children, sister Kortney's three kids and brother Rob's daughter, but she often spent time with rapper Tyga's son when the pair were dating.

