New Zealand goes to the polls for unexpected nail-biter of an election

(CNN) New Zealanders are casting their votes Saturday in a general election which final polls showed was too close to call.

Almost a million people have already taken advantage of early voting this week, the biggest ever turnout of advance voters in the country's history, according to CNN affiliate Radio NZ

Prime Minister Bill English's National Party -- which has run a minority government since 2008 -- led the main opposition Labour Party 45.1% to 41.9% in RNZ's final poll of polls Friday

That's a turnaround for National, which had been overtaken by Labour in some polls. But under New Zealand's proportional system, Labour may still be able to form a government with the support of the Green Party, which is polling at around 7.2%.

Political analyst Colin James advised caution on trying to make predictions or map trends onto the polls, pointing out that they have "bounced around during this campaign, with new bounces in the past two weeks."

Incumbent New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and his wife Mary cast their votes for the 2017 general election in Wellington on September 21, 2017.