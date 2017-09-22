What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)We made it to fall, y'all! Let's take a look back at this week's winners and viral cheesy loser (that reference will become apparent. So read on).
Here's the lighter, politics-free side of this past week's news.
Diversity took center stage at the Emmys
Step aside, #OscarsSoWhite. The Emmys showed you how it's done when it comes to inclusivity. "Master of None" star Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win for comedy writing. Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim and South-Asian man to win an acting Emmy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus made Emmy history. And the list went on ...
Chipotle's recovery hopes melted
The struggle is real for this fast food chain. To say that the Internet was not impressed with Chipotle's chessy addition to the menu is an understatement. It's back to the drawing board, Chipotle, for that image makeover.
The winner of 'America's Got Talent' is ...
... a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist. Darci Lynne Farmer won the $1 million prize and a headlining appearance at a Las Vegas show.
The iPhone 8 has landed
The iPhone 8 went on sale Friday. But the usual excitement is expected to be muted this year, because people are actually willing to wait for the iPhone X and shell out $999!
Bill Gates apologizes for Control-Alt-Delete
Bill Gates is sorry he made it so annoying to log on.
Serena Williams pens letter about body image
The tennis star gave birth to a baby girl and wrote a heartfelt letter to her mom.
Wave to the spaceship
A spaceship flew above Antarctica to explore an asteroid -- and used our planet's gravity to help pick up speed.