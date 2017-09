US vs. North Korea

North Korea says it could test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump's military threats earlier this week at the UN General Assembly. Trump tweeted Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "obviously a madman" who would be "tested like never before." Trump announced new sanctions on the rogue nation Thursday.

McCain is voting 'no' on GOP's new repeal bill

Sen. John McCain said he "cannot in good conscience" support the Graham-Cassidy health care bill , most likely tarnishing the last Republican effort to repeal Obamacare by the end of this month's deadline.

Trump revises travel ban

Students protest Comey speech

Howard University students loudly yelled out against former FBI Director James Comey as he delivered a convocation address. They shouted slogans like "No justice, no peace," "Get out James Comey -- you're not our homey," and "white supremacy is not a debate."

In other news





The Education Department announced it is formally rescinding Obama-era guidance on how schools should handle sexual assaults. London said it won't renew Uber's license, saying the company is not "fit and proper" to operate in the city. Uber says it will immediately challenge that decision.