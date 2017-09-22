(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
US vs. North Korea
North Korea says it could test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump's military threats earlier this week at the UN General Assembly. Trump tweeted Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "obviously a madman" who would be "tested like never before." Trump announced new sanctions on the rogue nation Thursday.
McCain is voting 'no' on GOP's new repeal bill
Sen. John McCain said he "cannot in good conscience" support the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, most likely tarnishing the last Republican effort to repeal Obamacare by the end of this month's deadline.
Trump revises travel ban
The Trump administration will unveil more tailored restrictions on travelers from certain countries as a replacement to the controversial travel ban, according to a senior administration official. The new restrictions will vary by country.
Students protest Comey speech
Howard University students loudly yelled out against former FBI Director James Comey as he delivered a convocation address. They shouted slogans like "No justice, no peace," "Get out James Comey -- you're not our homey," and "white supremacy is not a debate."
In other news
-- The Education Department announced it is formally rescinding Obama-era guidance on how schools should handle sexual assaults.
-- London said it won't renew Uber's license, saying the company is not "fit and proper" to operate in the city. Uber says it will immediately challenge that decision.
-- CVS announced a limit to opioid prescriptions of seven days for certain conditions in an effort to tackle the drug addiction crisis in the US.
-- A NASA spaceship swung by Earth using our planet's gravity to help it pick up speed on its way to explore an asteroid.
-- Do you feel like you have the full news scoop this week? Take CNN's news quiz. When you're done, peep at this week's photos.
- It's the first day of fall! Here are five things you may not know about the season, like how pumpkin spice tastes nothing like actual pumpkin.
