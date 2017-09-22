In Mexico City's worst hit neighborhoods, hopelessness and fear grows

Mexico City (CNN) Almost two full days after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed parts of Mexico City, Carlos Enrique Silva and his family found themselves packing up all their belongings into two white pickup trucks, as an unwanted rain-shower trickled down.

Tuesday's powerful quake had rendered the Silva's home uninhabitable and experts had told them to take everything out and leave.

For days, scenes such as these have become familiar across Mexico City's upscale La Condesa neighborhood -- a trendy, tree-lined enclave in the city's central western district.

The Silva family's car was totalled after a 1500-liter gas tank fell eight stories onto it, spilling gas across the courtyard. Neighbors living over a five block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple areas of Mexico City were affected by the quake -- with 146 deaths confirmed throughout the capital so far -- but the well-manicured La Condesa and neighboring Roma were among the hardest hit.

For Silva, packing up his home so quickly was devastating, but amid the sadness, there were small mercies.

