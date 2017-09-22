Story highlights Families are sleeping on sidewalks after losing their homes

Dozens of buildings collapsed in town near quake's epicenter

Jojutla, Morelos (CNN) The rush of aid and the sense of solidarity that helped lift Mexico City following the deadly earthquake this week have spread outside the Mexican capital.

Convoys of volunteers have traveled to small towns in central Mexico that were closer to the epicenter of Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

"We brought wheelbarrows, shovels, mallets. Everybody has hard hats, gloves and is ready to help," said volunteer Jorge Carreño, who left Mexico City to go to the town of Jojutla.

Human chains spanning entire blocks worked into the night carrying buckets full of debris away from homes that collapsed in the small town in Morelos state, where at least 73 people died.

The earthquake turned the town's iconic bell tower into debris and damaged its market, which is crucial to the local economy.

The Jojutla Municipal Palace was heavily damaged.

